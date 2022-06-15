Rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March this year, will soon get tribute concerts, the earliest of which is scheduled to be held at Wembley Stadium, London on September 3. The tribute, announced by Foo Fighters and Taylor's family, will see performers like Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson along with comedian Dave Chappelle, who will be a special guest, reports Variety. Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Passes Away At 50.

Also on the bill are Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, the Police's Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor (a Queen touring member), Wolfgang Van Halen, and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal. The shows will benefit charities to be announced later, according to the band.

According to Variety, another tribute concert is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on September 27. The lineup for the latter show however, has not been announced.

The band's announcement in conjunction with Alison Hawkins' (Taylor's wife) statement, accessed by Variety, reads, "As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised." GRAMMYs 2022 Full Winners List: Jon Batiste Wins Big; Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters And Others Bag Prestigious Trophies At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

"The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artistes, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon - his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life", the announcement further read. Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022 while the band was on tour in Colombia. No official cause of death has been announced.

