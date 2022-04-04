The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was a fun-filled affair. The event hosted by Trevor Noah was aired live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on CBS and Paramount+. Jon Batiste had the most nominations at this year’s GRAMMYs and he took home five trophies, including album of the year for “We Are”. Foo Fighters, who won three Grammy Awards, were not present to accept the honour owing to the demise of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, which happened recently. Olivia Rodrigo too won three honours at the Grammy Awards this year. Here’s looking at the complete list of winners from this year’s GRAMMYs.

Record of the Year – Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the Year – Jon Batiste for “We Are”

Song of the Year – “Leave the Door Open”

Best New Artist – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance – Olivia Rodrigo for “Drivers License”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Doja Cat featuring SZA for “Kiss Me More”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for “Love for Sale”

Best Pop Vocal Album – Olivia Rodrigo for “Sour”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording – Rüfüs Du Sol for “Alive”

Best Dance/Electronic Album – Black Coffee for “Subconsciously”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – Taylor Eigsti for “Tree Falls”

Best Rock Performance – Foo Fighters for “Making a Fire”

Best Metal Performance – Dream Theater for “The Alien”

Best Rock Song – “Waiting on a War”

Best Rock Album – Foo Fighters for “Medicine At Midnight”

Best Alternative Music Album – St. Vincent for “Daddy’s Home”

Best R&B Performance – Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open” and Jazmine Sullivan for “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance – H.E.R. for “Fight for You”

Best R&B Song – “Leave the Door Open”

Best Progressive R&B Album –Lucky Daye for “Table for Two”

Best R&B Album – Jazmine Sullivan for “Heaux Tales”

Best Rap Performance – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar for “Family Ties”

Best Melodic Rap Performance – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song – “Jail”

Best Rap Album – Tyler, the Creator for “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Best Country Solo Performance – Chris Stapleton for “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – Brothers Osborne for “Younger Me”

Best Country Song – “Cold”

Best Country Album – Chris Stapleton for “Starting Over”

Best New Age Album – Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej for “Divine Tides”

Best Improvised Jazz Solo – Chick Corea for “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”

Best Jazz Vocal Album – Esperanza Spalding for Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba for “Skyline”

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album – Christian McBride Big Band for “For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver”

Best Latin Jazz Album – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés for “Mirror, Mirror”

Best Gospel Performance/Song –CeCe Winans for “Never Lost”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song – CeCe Winans for “Believe for It”

Best Gospel Album – CeCe Winans for “Believe for It”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music for “Old Church Basement”

Best Roots Gospel Album – Carrie Underwood for “My Savior”

Best Latin Pop Album – Alex Cuba for “Mendó”

Best Música Urbana Album – Bad Bunny for “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album – Juanes for “Origen”

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) – Vicente Fernández for “A Mis 80's”

Best Tropical Latin Album – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta for “Salswing!”

Best American Roots Performance – Jon Batiste for “Cry”

Best American Roots Song – “Cry”

Best Americana Album – Los Lobos for “Native Sons”

Best Bluegrass Album – Béla Fleck for “My Bluegrass Heart”

Best Traditional Blues Album – Cedric Burnside for “I Be Trying”

Best Contemporary Blues Album – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram for “662”

Best Folk Album – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi for “They’re Calling Me Home”

Best Regional Roots Music Album – Kalani Pe’s for “Kau Ka Pe’a”

Best Reggae Album – SOJA for “Beauty in the Silence”

Best Global Music Album – Angélique Kidjo for “Mother Nature”

Best Global Music Performance – Arooj Aftab for “Mohabbat”

Best Children’s Album – Falu for “A Colorful World”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Music Video – Jon Batiste for “Freedom”

Best Music Film – Various Artists for “Summer of Soul”

