The band Foo Fighters issued a statement over the demise of their member Taylor Hawkins. He joined the rock band as a drummer in 1997. Taylor Hawkins passed away at the age of 50. The statement read, “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Taylor Hawkins Dies At 50

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)