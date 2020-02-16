Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Dies at 40 

Ex-Love Island Host Caroline Flack dies at 40 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show Love Island passed away aged 40. Her family confirmed the news on Saturday, February 15. As per reports, Caroline died by suicide and her body was found in her east London flat Saturday. Flack became a household name with Love Island. She hosted the series from its first season in 2015 until last December. Recently, Flack found herself in a legal mess when she was charged with assault after an incident at home. She pleaded not guilty to assaulting her 27-year-old boyfriend. She was out on bail awaiting trial scheduled for March. ‘Love Island’ Actor Jack Fowler Under Morphine and Antibiotics After Being Hospitalised Due to Headache and Lack of Vision.

ITV airs Love Island and were definitely shocked to hear the news about Flack shared a message on their Twitter handle expressing grief over her passing. The handle wrote, "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Check Out ITV's Tweet Here:

Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends. — ITV (@ITV) February 15, 2020

Current Love Island host Laura Whitmore also tweeted about the shocking news, she said, "I'm trying to find the words but I can't." She also posted a photo of her and Flack on social media. 2017's Love Island winner, Amber Davies also posted on Twitter about Flack's loss as she wrote, "My heart is actually broken."

Flack was a popular face on British TV. She was a presenter on famed shows such as I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! Now! and The Xtra Factor. She and her partner, Pasha Kovalev, had also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.