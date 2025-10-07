The second season of the popular reality program Love Island Games began on September 16, 2025. The latest season was hosted by Ariana Madix. The popular couple show concluded with the finale on Sunday (October 5) with host Ariana Madix announcing Isiah Campbell and Lucinda Stafford as the winners. After delighting fans with their chemistry all season, the couple won the show and took home a cash prize of USD 250,000. ‘Lazawal Ishq’: Pakistan Unveils Its FIRST Dating Reality Show Hosted by Actress Ayesha Omar; Netizens Call for Boycott, Label It ‘Un-Islamic’ and ‘Vulgar’ Ahead of YouTube Premiere (Watch Video).

Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford Win ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2!

After nailing the final Mega Duel, Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford won Love Island Games season 2. Following their win, Isaiah Campbell said, "Obviously I'm here for love." Host Ariana Madix announced that both of them have won UD 125,000 each. The celebration ended on a happy note, with everyone cheering for the couple and saying, "Love always wins."

Isaiah Campbell Confesses His Feelings for Lucinda Strafford After Winning ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

The Finalists

Along with Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford, the other finalists of the Love Island Games 2 were Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde, Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran and Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen. Madix revealed that the audiences had voted for Sydney and Toby and Justine, and Trique to advance.

Love Wins!

Isaiah and Lucinda stole the spotlight this season, going up against some of the show’s favourites with their undeniable chemistry. While audience votes secured the couple a spot in the finale, Isaiah emerged as the standout, winning the largest prize in Love Island Games: USD 250,000. However, the gentleman made it clear that he came on the show for love and chose to split the prize equally with his partner, making it the perfect ending to any love or couple’s show. 'MTV Splitsvilla X6': Audition Guidelines for 2025 Season of Sunny Leone’s Dating Reality Show Splitsvilla 16.

Will There Be ‘Love Island Games’ Season 3?

As of now, the makers haven’t made any official announcements about the upcoming season of the reality show, nor have they given any hints. However, given the tremendous success of the current season, we expect the show to be renewed in the near future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Peacock). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).