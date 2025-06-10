Love Island UK Season 12 has kicked off, and excitement for the beloved dating show has reached a fever pitch. Originally airing for two series in 2005 and 2006, the show has since become a massive hit and a fan favourite as part of the international Love Island franchise. Known for its fair share of drama and controversies, the popular dating reality series has never shied away from shaking things up, and fans are hoping that Season 12 will bring the most explosive drama yet. As the show makes its premiere, here’s everything you need to know about the participants, release date and the schedule. ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6: Serena Page and Kordell Beckham Win the Reality Show Crown, Couple Take Home USD 100,000 Prize!.

For the unversed, the popular reality show invites eligible singles to a scenic island in Fiji, where they participate in various tasks designed to help them find their ideal match. Based on preferences and compatibility, contestants switch partners until they find the right one.

Watch the Promo of ‘Love Island UK 12’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

When Does ‘Love Island UK’ Season 12 Premiere?

Fans of the iconic reality dating show, let us inform you that Love Island UK 12 premiered on June 9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Fresh episodes will drop six days a week from Sunday to Friday. However, viewers in the US will have to wait until June 12, as the show will premiere there after a three-day delay on Hulu. The new season marks the 10th anniversary of the show, and the makers have added new twists to it. Since the show is geo-locked to the UK, international fans can use a reputable VPN service to watch it.

‘Love Island UK’ Season 12 Participants

The new season of Love Island UK has 12 contestants, six girls and six guys, entering the show to find their ideal match. Here are their names:

Harry

Dejon

Conor

Ben

Tommy

Blu

Shakira

Megan

Helena

Alima

Meg

Sophie

Meet ‘Love Island UK 12’ Participants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

New episodes of Love Island UK 12 will be released in the UK every day except Saturdays at 9 PM BST on ITV 2. Fans in the US will need to have a Hulu subscription to watch the show, which will be made available for streaming from June 12. Each episode will run for nearly an hour. Paul Danan, Former ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Celebrity Love Island’ Star, Dies at 46.

Love Island UK 12 will be hosted by a TV show host and RJ Maya Jama, while comedian Iain Sterling will be the narrator.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).