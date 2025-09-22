Pakistan is all set to launch its first dating reality show, titled Lazawal Ishq. If you’re wondering what the Urdu word Lazawal means, it translates to "eternal". A trailer for the show has already been released, attracting a wave of mixed reactions online, mostly negative. For the unversed, Lazawal Ishq will feature four men and four women living together in a luxury villa in Istanbul, Turkey, where their activities will be recorded on camera. While the makers claim that the show is created for Pakistani audiences, social media is already seeing calls to boycott it even before its release. 'MTV Splitsvilla X6': Audition Guidelines for 2025 Season of Sunny Leone’s Dating Reality Show Splitsvilla 16.

‘Lazawal Ishq’ Trailer

The first trailer for Lazawal Ishq was released on YouTube on September 12, 2025. The one-minute, thirty-second trailer features actress Ayesha Omar as the host, who introduces viewers to the concept of the reality show. She mentions that Pakistan has never seen anything like this before. Ayesha then takes us on a tour of the luxurious villa where the participants will stay, describing it as the perfect place to search for "saccha ishq."

Couples will get a chance to find love and get to know each other better as they bond with the ones they are interested in. We are then introduced to some fresh faces who enter the house, though their names are not revealed. Ayesha adds that the winning couple will receive a grand prize.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Lazawal Ishq’:

‘Lazawal Ishq’ Faces Backlash

After the makers of Lazawal Ishq announced the show and released its trailer, users took to social media to slam the upcoming reality show for allegedly disrespecting Pakistani culture and imitating Western trends. The show also faced backlash for promoting relationships with strangers before marriage, which is considered inappropriate in the country.

Viewers were irritated that the show, despite being Pakistani, was filmed in Istanbul, questioning the makers’ intentions. On social media, the hashtag #BoycottLazawalIshq is trending, with many calling the show "vulgar". One user wrote, "Pakistan doesn’t need imported dating shows. We need content that reflects our faith, culture & values, not so called dating reality show 'Lazawal Ishq". Another wrote, "Shot in Turkiye. Why not in Pakistan if its for conservative Pakistani society? Audience won't accept it I guess."

Netizens React to ‘Lazawal Ishq’ Trailer

Pakistan mein TV aur Digital media par vulgarity aur cheap content ki koi jagah nahi! 🚫 PEMRA should take strict action against such “non-Islamic” content.#BoycottLazawalIshq #StopVulgarity #BanLazawalIshq #RespectIslamicValues #ProtectPakistaniCulture — Alishba Bukhari (@AlishbaBukharii) September 21, 2025

Users Trend #BoycottLazawalIshq on X

As a fellow Muslim, I stand against the vulgarity of 'Lazawal Ishq' – a so-called "dating show" promoting shameless romance, and clashing with our Islamic values! This isn't entertainment; it's a moral attack. Join the #BoycottLazawalIshq now! Who's with me? #MuslimUnity — Oye Senpai (@OyeSenpai49291) September 18, 2025

'We Don't Need Imported Dating Show'

Pakistan doesn’t need imported dating shows. We need content that reflects our faith, culture & values not so called dating reality show "Lazawal Ishq"... #BoycottLazawalIshq#LazawalIshqBan pic.twitter.com/bBF5fd0y6t — Syed Salar Shah Alhusaini (@syed_salar110) September 18, 2025

A Netizen Wrote

'Lazawal Ishq' Goes against Pakistani Culture and Social Traditions'

🚨🚨🚫 "LaZawal Ishq" Rejected in Pakistan! 🚫 This drama goes against our culture, values, and social traditions. We all collectively declare that this drama will not be allowed to air in Pakistan! ❌🇵🇰#BoycottLaZawalIshq#BanLaZawalIshq#ProtectPakistaniCulture pic.twitter.com/cH6AHZpSQt — Nexus PK (@nexuspakistan_) September 19, 2025

Ayesha Omar Defends ‘Lazawal Ishq’

In a conversation with a Pakistani-based Fashion Times magazine host, Ayesh Omar, called Lazawal Ishq "a first of its kind for Pakistani and Urdu speaking viewers. She added that the show is a mix of "love bonding and competition." Lazawal Ishq will have 100 episodes, and one of the four couples will emerge as the winner. It is scheduled to be released on YouTube on September 29, 2025.

