George Clooney is a man who is the definition of word “charming.” Packing in good looks with a whole of talent and screen presence, Clooney just knows how to capture your attention and deliver a worthwhile performance that will not only leave you entertained, but will have you thinking about it a while later as well. Ticket to Paradise Movie Review: George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ Parental Rivalry Shines In This Fun, Laid-Back Romcom! (LatestLY Exclusive).

He has mastered the art of just being so effortlessly charming that it just makes him films such a treat to watch. From robbing a casino to being estranged in space, George Clooney just knows what makes a film good. So, to celebrate George Clooney’s 62nd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best movies that made us fall in love with him.

Syriana

Syriana was quite the interesting watch because of just how much it dived into the various aspects of the oil industry, and it does it all with a perspective that has something to say. It’s a story told in four-separate parts, and Clooney plays Bob Barnes, a CIA agent, and it’s definitely one of his finest works.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Director Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou? is a great satire that focuses on three thieves looking for treasure while treasure all the while being pursued by a sheriff. The film is especially well known for Clooney’s performance as Ulysses Everett McGill, something that earned him a Golden Globe as well.

Up In the Air

From director Jason Reitman, Up in the Air is a hilarious comedy-drama that sees Clooney play the role of traveling downsizer Ryan Birmingham. His primary job is to fire people and his commitment to a love life is almost non-existent, however, when he meets a woman – his life takes a turn. Seeing Clooney in this kind of a film was definitely entertaining.

Michael Clayton

A legal-thriller like no other, Clooney’s Michael Clayton is one fine watch that sees him play the titular lawyer who is quite unhappy with his life and professional work, however, when he discovers a coverup done in a case, he goes all out. The film sees Clooney give one of his most inspired performances ever, and the movie itself is a rewarding watch.

Ocean’s Eleven

The Ocean’s films are some of the most witty and entertaining heist films ever made, and in the trilogy, the first is still the best. Focusing on a group of thieves that stage a heist to steal money from a casino owner, Ocean’s Eleven is made all the more entertaining by its all-star cast that’s lead by Clooney’s effortless charm. George Clooney Reveals the Famous People Who Denied Offers for Ocean’s Eleven and Even Told Them to ‘F*** Right Off’.

George Clooney is definitely a talent like no other, and we can’t wait to see him continue his career. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).