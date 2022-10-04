Ticket to Paradise Movie Review: Coming from director Ol Parker, Ticket to Paradise brings back George Clooney and Julia Roberts on big screen as an onscreen couple in a fairly laid-back adventure that brings out the laughs and thrills even though its plot can be quite thin at times. Ticket to Paradise basically takes beautiful people and puts them in beautiful places in a genre film that doesn’t come around much nowadays. Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Review: Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Witches Return In a Goofy and Fun Legacy Sequel! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Divorcees David Cotton (Clooney) and Georgia Cotton (Roberts) can’t stay two seconds without passing a sly comment that digs deep into the bones. Sending their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) to Bali after her graduation, they soon must band together when they realise that she has fallen for a local seaweed farmer Gede (Maxime Bouttier) and is set to marry him in a huge ceremony after just meeting him. Travelling to Bali, they have only one mission on their mind, and that is to break up this wedding from ever happening.

A Still From Ticket to Paradise (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

What’s so interesting about Ticket to Paradise immediately is that how it feels like the kind of easygoing romcoms that we hardly get nowadays. Joining the ranks of this year’s releases like The Lost City and Marry Me, it’s a perfectly serviceable adventure that presents some laughs and emotion with its star-driven cast that never really makes the movie lose a track of itself. The Lost City Movie Review: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s Movie is a Fun Throwback to ‘90s Adventure Films! (LatestLY Exclusive).

With Clooney and Robert stepping into the roles of the “Crazy Rich Americans”, there is a parental rivalry taking place that creates room for some hilarious banter that had the theatre in stitches. Constantly trying to one-up themselves in roasts or to show love for their daughter, the duo works wonderfully well even though the endgame for their journey feels particularly predictable and risk free. While that predictability can hurt a bit, Ticket to Paradise still has a sense of enjoyment to it that a lot of films like this sacrifice in order to achieve some artificiality. Mixed in is Georgia's French pilot boyfriend Paul (Lucas Bravo) that has an extremely hilarious counter with a woman relating to plane turbulence

Watch the Trailer:

A particular scene with Clooney’s David at the bar saw him spoke about the regrets of his life, and Ticket to Paradise never springs it up on you creating some good depth. That depth can also be seen in Gede and Lily’s relationship with young-love in their hearts creating for a meaningful escapade that feels extremely infectious and sweet in a way. Bali feels wonderful to look at to with the culture being very well represented and adding a great feel to the film.

With 100 minutes at hand to break up their wedding, the plot can find itself a bit thin in many places. Like the predictability, it does often venture into the territory of feeling a bit generic with some decisions here and there that can make your eyes eventually role. Making for some unintentional comedy as well where the final freeze frame lasts for more than a few seconds than intended, it sometimes fails to hit the sweet spot. However, Ticket to Paradise more than makes up for its shortcomings with the affability of its main premise where hijinks ensue and the duo of Clooney and Roberts feel at their best. Don’t Worry Darling Movie Review: A Dedicated Florence Pugh and a Lacklustre Harry Styles Are Mangled Up in Olivia Wilde's Aimless Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Ticket to Paradise (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

From trying to steal the engagement rings so that the reception can’t go forward to getting bit by a dolphin, the hilarity of the events does feel quite spread out and creates for a viewing where you as an audience feel extremely relaxed. You just are there watching an irritable couple trying to sabotage their daughter’s marriage and learning about the mistakes of their own life with a beautiful background in Bali. Sometimes you just need that when watching a movie.

Yay!

George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Extremely Funny

Nay!

Plot Can be Thin

Feels a Bit Predictable

Final Thoughts

Ticket to Paradise did surprise me in many ways. While the occasional plot can be thin with predictable elements sprinkled through it, the movie does a good job at presenting a relaxing time that feels complimented really well by Clooney and Roberts’ chemistry. If you want a laid-back adventure, then Ticket to Paradise is for you. Ticket to Paradise releases in theatres on October 6, 2022.

Rating: 3.0

