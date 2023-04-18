Chris Evans is all set to return alongside Ana de Armas this week in Ghosted. Billed as romantic comedy while also being an action-adventure, it comes from director Dexter Fletcher as he brings us this globe-trotting spy movie where this pair go on a trip to save the world. Ghosted Trailer: Ana de Armas and Chris Evans’ Film To Stream on Apple TV+ From April 21 (Watch Video).

This will be the second time Chris Evans and Ana de Armas will star alongside each other after appearing in Knives Out together. So, we already know that the chemistry is there and it can certainly make for quite the good time. So, before you check out Ghosted on Apple TV+, here's everything you need to know about the movie

Cast

Ghosted stars Chris Evans as Cole Riggan and Ana de Armas as Sadie. They will also be joined by Adrien Brody as Leveque, Mike Moh as Wagner, Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov and Marwan Kenzari as Marco. The movie also stars Anna Deavere Smith, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Tiya Sircar and more.

Plot

Ghosted follows Cole Riggan, who goes on a date with Sadie. Falling head-over-heels for her, he ends up making a discover that Sadie is actually a secret agent. What follows is an international adventure where the couple end up going on a globe-trotting adventure to save the world.

Watch the Trailer for Ghosted:

Release Date

Ghosted directed by Dexter Fletcher starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh and more releases on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023. To watch the movie, you will require a valid Apple TV+ subscription. On Saturday Night Live, Ana de Armas Shares She Learned English the Way Immigrants in US Do, by Watching Friends (Watch Video).

Review

A review for Ghosted isn't available right now. When a review is available, the page will be updated.

