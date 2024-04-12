Lyon, April 12: According to the Police, a French woman who was photographed wearing a vampire-style outfit may have been participating in a ghost-hunting TikTok challenge since her body was discovered inside an abandoned church in Italy, drained of blood from gunshot and stabbing wounds. Days after her boyfriend Teima Sohaib allegedly killed her inside a deserted church in the Aosta Valley, Auriane Nathalie Laisne, 22, of Saint-Priest, near Lyon, was found dead in a foetal position with blood all over her sweatshirt, according to officials and Il Gazzettino.

Laisne had filed a domestic abuse complaint in France against the 21-year-old Italian-Egyptian resident of Grenoble, and was banned from approaching her. Benadryl TikTok Challenge Takes Life of 13-Year-Old in US' Ohio After He Overdosed on Over-the-Counter Medicine.

According to CNN, police think that a well-liked ghost-hunting TikTok challenge in France may have contributed to her death. According to Il Giornale, an official stated during a news conference that the case is a "classic femicide." Additionally, a Grenoble murder inquiry has been launched.

This is a textbook case of femicide driven by control over the victim's volition and possessiveness. It is quite likely that the individual detained in Lyon committed premeditated murder in addition to other aggravating factors. A witness observed the couple dressed like 'vampires' and said that Laisne appeared "emaciated" and like a "corpse" before her passing, Aosta prosecutor Luca Ceccanti said. TikTok Challenge Claims Another Life, Girl Dies of Suffocation After Playing 'Scarf Game' at Home in France; Know All About the Dangerous Viral Trend.

According to police and medical examiner Roberto Testi, investigators think the woman may have been stabbed with a camping knife, bled to death, then was shot twice in the neck and once in the stomach after her death, the network reported. Laisne's body was discovered in the church next to a bag of pink marshmallows and other groceries. According to the authorities, her blood was also scraped from the floor and taken from the murder site. CNN said there were no indications of a scuffle. Soon after Laisne's body was found, Sohaib was taken into custody in Lyon.

