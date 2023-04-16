Actress Ana de Armas paid homage to her Cuban roots during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. As the Blonde star emerged on stage for her monologue, she greeted the audience in Spanish, before opening up about her experience coming to the United States, reports Variety. "I speak English," De Armas continued. "But I didn't when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learnt English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching 'Friends.'" Ghosted Trailer: Ana de Armas and Chris Evans’ Film To Stream on Apple TV+ From April 21 (Watch Video).

"Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing?" De Armas joked, proceeding to mimic the fan-favorite sitcom character. "I mean look at me now; could I be any better at English?" De Armas went on to explain the hardships she faced coming to America with English as a second language. She used the example of an acting class, "which was definitely a scam," centred around the audition process: "There was this line, 'I beg your pardon.' But I had never seen or heard that phrase, so I thought this character was literally begging." Ballerina: Ana de Armas’ John Wick-Spinoff to Release on June 7, 2024; Keanu Reeves Also Part of the Cast.

The Academy Award nominee also shouted out Robert de Niro during her opening remarks, who she met while working on her first movie in the U.S., titled 'Hands of Stone'. De Armas elaborated on how the fellow actor visited her father at work while on a trip to Cuba. "That was such a kind gesture, and I have been so fortunate to work with so many wonderful actors," De Armas concluded. "My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here."

Ana de Armas SNL Monologue

El monólogo de Ana De Armas en SNL e inicio hablando en Español y contando que aprendió inglés viendo Friends. Imposible no amarla 😍👏#AnaDeArmas#SNLpic.twitter.com/TbkhbEExSo — Laura Geek ⚯͛ 💙🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@laura_geek28) April 16, 2023

De Armas' latest project with co-star Chris Evans, an Apple TV+ film titled Ghosted, will premiere April 21. The actor also wrapped filming alongside Keanu Reeves for Ballerina, the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise.

