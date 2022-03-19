Glenn Close has had a career spanning four decades and the train doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. She is one of the best actors of our generation and is one of the most fun performers ever put on screen. Having so many iconic roles and films under her belt, Close is an icon of preposterous levels. She has been nominated for the Oscars eight times, and is the fifth most-nominated actress. Glenn Close Joins Cast of Max Barbakow's Film 'Brothers'.

Throughout her career Glenn Close has starred in some very good and influential movies that really pushed cinema. So to celebrate Glenn Close’s 75th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb. Baba Yaga: Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close Board VR Animated Film

The Wife (7.2)

This drama film sees Close star alongside Jonathan Pryce. The movie sees Close play the role of Joan Castleman and follows her as she travels to Stockholm with her husband to receive the Nobel Prize. Although throughout the trip she keeps questioning herself. It’s Close’s performance that really pushes the film and makes it so amazing.

The Big Chill (7.2)

After the death of a college friend, seven former college friends reunite at a vacation home to attend his funeral and honour his memory. The ensemble really makes this film as it is filled with so many great cast members, including Glenn Close of course. It also has one of the best film soundtracks you will ever hear.

Tarzan (7.3)

After meeting a woman, a man raised by Gorillas must decide where he belongs. The movie is one of Disney’s finest animated ventures and really brings forward a unique experience. Close also brings in great emotional depth with her voice as she plays Tarzan’s adoptive mother.

The Natural (7.4)

Robert Redford and Glenn Close star in this sports film that follows an individual with great Baseball talent. It’s one of the all-time greats when it comes to sports films. Close also brings in a great performance as Iris Gaines.

Dangerous Liaisons (7.6)

This period romantic-drama sees a widow and her ex-lover make a dangerous bet regarding the corruption of a married woman. Close and Malkovich give out great performances as their back and forth makes this film so entertaining.

Close really is one of the best actresses of our time, and this list just proves that. With this, we finish off the list and wish Glenn Close a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2022 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).