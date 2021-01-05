Gossip Girl reboot has been headlining the news ever since its announcement and the fans are waiting with bated breath to get new updates about the show. Gossip Girl's executive producer and showrunner Joshua Safran had earlier told Vulture, “This time around, the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show.” and seeing the cast shoot at the iconic Mets stairs has only added to the anticipation of the audience. Everyone is wondering who amongst the star cast would essay what role in the series. Gossip Girl Reboot’s Cast Shoot at the Iconic Met Steps & We Cant Help but Reminisce About Blair & Serena’s Many Conversations There.

The makers of the show have finally put an end to the speculations and have revealed the characters that we will be seeing in the show. The new batch of Upper East Siders including Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty will be seen in a new avatar. The Gossip Girl reboot’s character photos, along with their names and mysterious one-word descriptions were posted to the show’s official Instagram on January 2, creating a buzz amongst the Gossip Girl fans.

Julien Calloway played by Jordan Alexander

Monet de Haan played by Savannah Lee Smith

Luna La played by Zion Moreno

Max Wolfe played by Thomas Doherty

Audrey Hope played by Emily Alyn Lind

Kate Keller played Tavi Gevinson

Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV played by Eli Brown

Akeno “Aki” Menzies played by Evan Mock

Zoya Lott played by Whitney Peak

It is being said that while the reboot will be a very different lookout at the show with a lot of changes included, the makers of the show have decided to keep some iconic moments from the OG series retained. This obviously includes the lunches at the Met steps. The shoot for the reboot began in October after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gossip Girl Reboot: Kristen Bell to Return as the Narrator for Upcoming HBO Max Series.

Warner Bros had earlier confirmed in September that the series will be spread across 10 episodes with production taking place in Vancouver, New York City, and Los Angeles. Joshua Safran also shared that the reboot will be "very, very queer" and will be different from the original series. The makers also confirmed that Kristen Bell will be returning as the voice of Gossip Girl for the reboot as well. The series is now expected to debut sometime in 2021 because of the delay, and not later in 2020 as planned originally.

