It has been 8 years since Gossip Girl went off air but its hangover amongst the fans remains intact. The show will be returning with a reboot soon and the fans are eager to see how the new cast steps into the shoes of the iconic GG characters. The new batch of Upper East Siders including Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty recently visited the iconic Met steps and has us all going bonkers about it. Gossip Girl Reboot: Kristen Bell to Return as the Narrator for Upcoming HBO Max Series.

As an avid fan of the teen drama, you must be aware of the importance of the steps. Serena Van Der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf and others have had many important scenes at the Met steps and how can we forget the many lunches that the minions had with Blair. To see the new cast casually hanging on this location sure felt like a treat for all the fans.

While things might be changing on the sets of Gossip Girl reboot, what remains the same is the fashion quotient. In the pictures that went viral, we see the boys sporting khaki trousers, white shirts, blue blazers and ties. The ladies glam it up with short skirts, fashionable blazers and coats. Each member has styled the outfit in their own unique ways just like we would expect from the cast of Gossip Girl. Funny Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunctions Are Going Viral on TikTok! Shocked Fans Can't Stop LOLing at These Hilarious Videos.

Check Out The Pictures From The Sets Of Gossip Girl Reboot:

Eli Brown, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith and Thomas Doherty (Pic Credit: Pintrest)

The Gossip Girl Reboot cast pose at the Met Steps. (Pic Credit: Pintrest)

The cast of Gossip Girl Reboot on the sets (Pic Credit: Pintrest)

It is being said that while the reboot will be a very different lookout at the show with a lot of changes included, the makers of the show have decided to keep some iconic moments from the OG series retained. This obviously includes the lunches at the Met steps.

The shoot for the reboot began in October after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros had earlier confirmed in September that the series will be spread across 10 episodes with production taking place in Vancouver, New York City, and Los Angeles. Joshua Safran also shared that the reboot will be "very, very queer" and will be different from the original series. The makers also confirmed that Kristen Bell will be returning as the voice of Gossip Girl for the reboot as well. The series is now expected to debut sometime in 2021 because of the delay, and not later in 2020 as planned originally.

