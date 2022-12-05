Falu, who took home the Best Children's Album honour at the Grammy 2022, has announced her India tour. Falu, who has represented India at the White House, will be launching her India Tour in December which will see the celebrated musician play in the artistic hubs of Mumbai, Pune and Goa. She will bring her signature combination of Indian classical music and new-age as well as western styles to present a musical experience like no other. She will be supported by distinguished poet Nirmika Singh in Mumbai and Pune. GRAMMYs 2022: Jon Batiste's 'Freedom' Wins Best Music Video at 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

About her India Tour, Falu says: "I am truly humbled and excited to come back home and share my music with my fellow Indians. You all have loved, nurtured and supported me throughout my musical journey."

Falu India Tour Deets:

India is where music found me. The country's rhythm is in my soul and no matter where I go, I hold on to my roots and my DNA. This is why I'm so thrilled to be performing in my motherland this month! The next two cities we're heading to after the Mumbai show at antisocial are... pic.twitter.com/resorCBLZ8 — Falu (@FaluMusic) December 3, 2022

"Hence, it's incredibly special for me to perform in India. It will be my first time performing in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, and I would love for people to experience the nostalgia with me as I find myself at home on stage in India. My band and I are preparing a special set just for the audience in India. I'm looking forward to playing on my motherland's soil and meeting you all in person!"

