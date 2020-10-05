Guy Pearce turns 53 today. The actor has been entertaining the audience since 1985 when he appeared on a daily soap, Neighbours. He transitioned to films and proved his mettle as an actor. A feat that not many soap opera stars are able to achieve. We have rallied behind Leonardo DiCaprio for years for him to win an Oscar. Can we please do the same for Pearce? In major awards, the actor only has an Emmy for his performance on Mildred Pierce. The actor's movies have earned him recognition globally. From appearing as a superhero movie villain in Iron Man 3 to playing a supporting role in the period drama, The King's Speech, he has shown his versatility over and over again. Guy Pearce Calls Christopher Nolan’s Memento ‘First of Its Kind’, Says ‘It Made Me Question My Own Memory’.

Today, to celebrate Guy's birthday, we are going to talk about the five movies that shocked us, but also made us fall for the actor that he is.

Memento

For many fans, this is Christopher Nolan's finest film. In this neo-noir, Pearce plays the role of a man suffering from anterograde amnesia, and he is unable to form new memories. He is looking for the killer of his wife. Pearce's immersive performance blended perfectly with Nolan's intense narrative style.

LA Confidential

In this neo-noir crime film directed, produced and co-written by Curtis Hanson, Pearce played LAPD Sergeant Ed is resolute to live up the fame of his father.

The Rover

David Michôd's directorial featured two of the finest performance from actors. Robert Pattinson starred alongside Pearce.

Lawless

This, inspired by true events, story about three bootlegging brothers was an intense drama. Guy plays a ruthless cop in the film, and, honestly, after his entry on screen, the film picks up speed.

Animal Kingdom

The 2007 film is fondly called Australian Goodfellas. Pearce played Nathan Leckie, one of the good characters in the film.

