The Brutalist, directed and produced by Brady Corbet, is a period drama that is already being hailed as a frontrunner to sweep multiple awards at Oscars 2025, particularly for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Adrien Brody (potentially his second win after The Pianist). The film, which also stars Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, and Guy Pearce, tells the story of a Holocaust survivor who relocates his family to the United States of America and becomes entangled in the pursuit of the American Dream after crossing paths with a shrewd, wealthy businessman. Having premiered in the USA on December 20, 2024, The Brutalist is set to hit Indian theatres on February 28, 2025. BAFTA Awards 2025: ‘The Brutalist’ Director Brady Corbet Takes Home Best Director Trophy.

However, if you’re hoping to watch the film uncut, prepare for some disappointment. According to journalist Aroon Deep, The Brutalist has undergone significant edits, particularly involving nudity and sexual scenes, as mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), commonly known as the Indian Censor Board.

The Brutalist Censor Update

THE BRUTALIST has been brutalized by the Censor Board in India. Two minutes of nudity/sex deleted or blurred. More scenes cropped, duration unclear. Alcohol warnings also added on all shots featuring liquor. Rated 'A'. Full cut list on the other site. #CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/BDgChbh6Z0 — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) February 21, 2025

In one scene featuring Adrien Brody’s character and a prostitute, visuals depicting sexual acts have been removed, and any nudity has been deliberately kept out of focus. Similarly, another intimate scene has had explicit visuals edited out. Additionally, a pornographic clip shown in a scene where Brody’s character is watching it has also been cut. ‘Nosferatu’ Censor Board Report: Nudity Blurred From Sex Scenes in Lily-Rose Depp-Bill Skarsgard’s Horror Movie for Its India Release.

CBFC Recommended Cuts For 'The Brutalist'

IMDb Sex and Violence Section for 'The Brutalist'

Watch the Trailer of The Brutalist:

The original runtime of The Brutalist is 215 minutes, but the Indian theatrical version has been trimmed to 214 minutes, amounting to nearly a minute of cuts. While these edits may not significantly impact the overall narrative, it’s puzzling that such alterations were deemed necessary for a film already certified ‘A’ (Adults Only). This stands in contrast to Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, which was released in Indian theatres without any cuts. However, it’s worth noting that Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu also faced similar censorship, with nudity blurred in crucial scenes.

