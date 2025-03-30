Famous People Born on March 29: March 29 is the birthdate of many notable figures from various fields, including entertainment, sports, and politics. Among them is Lucy Lawless, the iconic actress best known for her role as Xena in Xena: Warrior Princess, and Ed Skrein, the British actor and rapper recognized for his roles in Deadpool and Game of Thrones. Celebrated footballer N'Golo Kanté, known for his incredible midfield performances, and South African cricketer Lungi Ngidi also share this birth date. Other famous names include Brendan Gleeson, the acclaimed Irish actor, Jennifer Capriati, the former tennis champion, and Priti Patel, the British politician. Their contributions across various industries make March 29 a day to remember.

Famous March 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ed Skrein Kim Tae-hee Jagdeep (29 March 1939 - 8 July 2020) Utpal Dutt (29 March 1929 - 19 August 1993) Shilpa Manjunath Zoa Morani Mangalam Chinnaswamy (29 March 1900 – 8 November 1991) Lungi Ngidi Lucy Lawless Christopher Lambert Brendan Gleeson Annabella Sciorra Amy Sedaris Michael Winterbottom Priti Patel N'Golo Kanté Teemu Pukki Jennifer Capriati Juan Mónaco

