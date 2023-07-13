A movie star in all the sense of the word, Harrison Ford is a legend of the game. A man who has had one of the most iconic careers in Hollywood, Ford has constantly entertained audience for so many years now that it’s hard to imagine the industry without him. Classic franchises and characters that have defined a generation, its Ford who has definitely made them special or at least played a huge hand in maintaining their status. 'Get off My Plane!' Is Harrison Ford's Most-Used Movie Dialogue in His Real Life.

From digging old treasures to fighting the Empire in a galaxy far, far away, Ford has always seen success in so many iconic films. His characters have always been something that stick with you for so long, and that’s what makes him such a special actor. So, to celebrate Harrison Ford’s 81st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his most iconic roles that have defined his career.

Dr Richard Kimble (The Fugitive)

A classic from the 90s, this action thriller sees Ford playing the role of Richard Kimble, a doctor who is falsely accused of the murder of his wife and sets out on trying to find the real killer. The film is filled with action that is heavily complimented by a great Ford performance, and it’s just a really fun film of the star to check out.

Jack Ryan (Patriot Games and More)

Playing the classic CIA agent written by Tom Clancy, Harrison Ford is amazing as Jack Ryan. While the star has had many interpretations over the years, Ford’s portrayal of him always remained an admirable take on the character. Starring in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, Ford really knew how to entertain folks with this one.

Han Solo (Star Wars)

Perhaps Ford’s most famous role out of the bunch, Han Solo is just a charismatic scoundrel that you can’t help but fall in love with. The role that made his career go mainstream, Solo has remained an important part of the pop culture history and often is regarded as one of the most iconic sci-fi characters of all time.

Rick Deckard (Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049)

Perhaps Ford’s most complex role yet, portraying Rick Deckard really let him play a character that was morally wounded in a way. Hunting down replicants while trying to make sense of his own humanity, Deckard is by far Ford portraying a character who is at his most existential phase. Giving a really deep performance, Deckard will always be one of the icons of sci-fi.

Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones Films)

The treasure and thrill-seeking Indiana Jones has been entertaining us for so long and its thanks to Ford's commitment to the character. Always enthusiastic to play the role, Indy remains Ford's best character yet and one that definitely feels very important to him as well. Having gone on so many adventures, Indy will forever have a place in our hearts.

Harrison Ford is definitely an icon and we can’t wait to see where his career takes him next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

