Captain America: Brave New World, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film of 2025, has received a mixed-to-negative response from critics but has taken off to a strong start at the box office. The movie marks Anthony Mackie’s first solo leading role in the MCU on the big screen, following his supporting appearances in previous franchise films. It is the fourth Captain America movie in the MCU and the first not to feature Chris Evans in the lead role. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Movie Review: Anthony Mackie Carries This Serviceable Marvel Flick That Neither Feels ‘New’ Nor ‘Brave’.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film also introduces Hollywood legend Harrison Ford to the Marvel universe. Ford replaces the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who transforms into Red Hulk in the movie. The ensemble cast includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Box Office Performance: Second-Biggest Opening Weekend for a 'Captain America' Film

According to Box Office Mojo, Captain America: Brave New World has grossed USD 192.4 million worldwide in its opening weekend. This makes it the second-highest opening weekend for a Captain America film in the MCU, surpassing Captain America: The Winter Soldier but falling short of Captain America: Civil War.

Opening Weekend Collections of Captain America Films:

1. Captain America: Civil War - USD 379.5 million

2. Captain America: Brave New World - USD 192.4 million

3. Captain America: The Winter Soldier - USD 170.2 million

4. Captain America: The First Avenger - USD 65.8 million

In North America, the film performed well, earning USD 88.5 million and becoming one of the highest-grossing Presidents’ Day weekend openers. However, internationally, the film underperformed compared to other Marvel releases, which typically enjoy strong overseas followings.

Not the Strongest Opening for an MCU Film

With its USD 192.4 million global opening, Captain America: Brave New World ranks below 22 other MCU films in terms of opening weekend earnings. This includes Iron Man - that kickstarted MCU - and its sequel, as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which had a better opening despite being considered one of the weakest MCU films.

Top MCU Opening Weekends (Worldwide:

1. Avengers: Endgame - USD 1.2 billion

2. Avengers: Infinity War - USD 640.5 million

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home - USD 600.5 million

4. Captain Marvel - USD 456.7 million

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - USD 452 million

6. Deadpool & Wolverine - USD 444.7 million

7. The Avengers - USD 392.5 million

8. Avengers: Age of Ultron - USD 392.4 million

9. Captain America: Civil War - USD 379.5 million

10. Iron Man 3 - USD 372.5 million

11. Black Panther - USD 371.3 million

12. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - USD 331.6 million

13. Thor: Love and Thunder - USD 302 million

14. Spider-Man: Far From Home - USD 295.8 million

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 - USD 282.1 million

16. Spider-Man: Homecoming - USD 256.5 million

17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 - USD 252.5 million

18. Thor: Ragnarok - USD 231.8 million

19. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - USD 227.4 million

20. Iron Man 2 - USD 220.8 million

21. Iron Man - USD 201.2 million

22. Thor: The Dark World - USD 195.1 million

(Not considered Marvel movies that before crossover, like the X-Men films before Deadpool & Wolverine, or Spider-Man movies before Tom Holland's)

The Budget of 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of USD 180 million. Factoring in marketing and distribution costs, the movie needs to earn approximately USD 360 million globally to break even. While Captain America: Brave New World has had a decent start, it remains to be seen whether it can sustain its momentum and achieve hit status, especially given the lukewarm critical reception.

