After playing sidekick to Chris Evans’ Captain America across several Marvel movies and headlining his own Disney+ series, Anthony Mackie now takes centre stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his solo film, Captain America: Brave New World. Directed by Julius Onah, the film blends superhero action with a political thriller vibe, weaving strong connections to past MCU entries like The Incredible Hulk, Eternals, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Movie Review: Anthony Mackie Carries This Serviceable Marvel Flick That Neither Feels ‘New’ Nor ‘Brave’.

Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, stepping into the role previously held by the late William Hurt. Tim Blake Nelson also returns as Samuel Sterns, now fully transformed into The Leader - a transformation teased in the 2008 film. Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross, Thaddeus’ estranged daughter and Bruce Banner’s ex-girlfriend, in a brief cameo.

What’s the Plot of 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

(SPOILERS AHEAD)

Thaddeus Ross ascends to the presidency of the United States, prompting Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, to forge a tenuous working relationship with him. Ross survives an assassination attempt by Isaiah Bradley and a few secret service agents who are mind-controlled by someone mysterious. Simultaneously, Ross navigates a contentious international trade agreement with Japan over Adamantium discovered on the Celestial Island.

A Still From Captain America: Brave New World

Meanwhile, Wilson, ousted from the White House due to his ties with Bradley, investigates the conspiracy with the help of Joaquín Torres, the new Falcon. They uncover that the mind-controlling was done as part of his master plan by The Leader, who has been secretly imprisoned by Ross since the events of The Incredible Hulk. The Leader had been aiding Ross with advanced weaponry and heart medication in exchange for a promised presidential pardon. When Ross reneges on his promise, The Leader orchestrates a scheme to expose Ross’s true nature.

A Still From Captain America: Brave New World

After escaping captivity, The Leader’s plan to incite a US-Japan naval conflict at the Celestial Island is thwarted by Wilson and Torres, though Torres suffers severe injuries. While The Leader’s goal of triggering a full-scale war fails, he reveals he has another trick up his sleeve.

What Happens in the Climax of 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

It is revealed that the pills The Leader provided Ross were laced with gamma radiation. During a White House press conference, Ross succumbs to his rage and transforms into the Red Hulk after The Leader exposes their secret dealings over loudspeakers (while allowing himself to be arrested). Captain America battles the Red Hulk using his vibranium-laced armour, channelling its kinetic energy to withstand the Hulk’s attacks. Ultimately, Wilson appeals to Ross’s humanity by invoking his daughter Betty, prompting Ross to revert to his human form.

A Still From Captain America: Brave New World

Ross is subsequently treated for his injuries and imprisoned in The Raft, the high-security ocean facility he helped design with Tony Stark, as revealed in Captain America: Civil War. In a twist of fate, Ross finds himself on the other side of the cell, having once imprisoned Wilson there for aiding Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

A Still From Captain America: Brave New World

Wilson visits Ross in prison, informing him that the trade pact he championed has been accepted internationally. He also facilitates a reconciliation between Ross and Betty. Later, Wilson visits Torres in the hospital, where he proposes the idea of reassembling the Avengers.

The Post-Credit Scene of 'Captain America: Brave New World'

The film features a single post-credit scene after the end credits roll. It appears to continue the finale’s Raft sequence, with Sam Wilson confronting The Leader. The Leader warns Wilson that while he and his allies may have saved their world, there are other worlds he knows nothing about—and an imminent attack from these worlds is on the horizon.

How the Post-Credit Scene Sets Up Future 'Avengers' Movies and Doctor Doom

The multiverse has already been established in the MCU, explored in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as in series like Loki. The upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set in an alternate universe resembling a futuristic 1960s.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

Robert Downey Jr is set to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Reports suggest his character will introduce Otherworld, set within the already established Void. The Secret Wars comic storyline featured heroes and villains from various universes battling in the Otherworld, a concept likely to influence the films.

The Leader’s reference to 'the others' likely points to the alternate reality introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Doctor Doom, expected to debut in the post-credit scenes of an upcoming Marvel film, is poised to unleash chaos across the multiverse.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on July 25, 2025, followed by Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

