Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Helen Hunt Birthday: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Actress And Director

Hollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 11:54 AM IST
A+
A-
Helen Hunt Birthday: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Actress And Director
On her birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Helen Hunt (picture credit - Instagram)

Helen Elizabeth Hunt is one charming woman. May know the actress and filmmaker for her caustic wit. It's a rare thing for not everybody can be sarcastic and charming at the same time. She shot to fame after portraying Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You. This led to her very successful film career. The highlight of her resume is her Academy Award-winning performance in As Good As It Gets. We have got to thank her father and acting coach, Gordon Hunt, for he was the one who introduced Helen to acting.

Helen is celebrating her 56th birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

Was introduced to acting very early on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#girlsnightout

A post shared by Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) on

We told you that it was Helen's father who introduced her to acting. When she was just 3-years-old, her family moved to New York City, where her father directed theatre and she attended plays as a child several times a week. That is how the journey started for Helen.

She got paid a lot for the final season of Mad About You

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy New Year 💕

A post shared by Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) on

The TV show did change Helen's life, both professionally and financially. For the final season of the show, she and her co-star Paul Reiser were received $1 million ($1.5 million today) per episode. That's a lot of money, but then they deserved every bit of it. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor’s Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni Reacts to His Suicide.

Her personal life

In 1994, Helen started dating actor Hank Azaria. They exchanged the wedding vows in 1999, and divorced 17 months later. In 2001, she started dating director Matthew Carnahan. But then the couple split in 2017.

Got into direction

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And on my morning walk, this guy showed up out of nowhere and kissed me. My life is good. #dogsofhawaii

A post shared by Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) on

Helen also got into direction at some point in her career. She has directed episodes of popular TV shows like House Of Lies, American Housewife, Revenge, This Is Us, and more. She also helmed the series finale episode of Mad About You. We wish Helen a very happy birthday.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Hank Azaria Helen Hunt Helen Hunt birthday Helen Hunt facts Helen Hunt trivia Mad About You Matthew Carnahan
You might also like
Hank Azaria Birthday Special: Take A Look At Some Of The Interesting Facts About His Life
Hollywood

Hank Azaria Birthday Special: Take A Look At Some Of The Interesting Facts About His Life
Hank Azaria Won't Voice Apu's Character on The Simpsons Anymore
Hollywood

Hank Azaria Won't Voice Apu's Character on The Simpsons Anymore
‘The Simpsons’ Producers in Talks to Join Disney for a Spinoff Series
Entertainment

‘The Simpsons’ Producers in Talks to Join Disney for a Spinoff Series
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
Cricket

When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)
Bollywood

John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement