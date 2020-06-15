Helen Hunt Birthday: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The Actress And Director

On her birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Helen Hunt (picture credit - Instagram)

Helen Elizabeth Hunt is one charming woman. May know the actress and filmmaker for her caustic wit. It's a rare thing for not everybody can be sarcastic and charming at the same time. She shot to fame after portraying Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You. This led to her very successful film career. The highlight of her resume is her Academy Award-winning performance in As Good As It Gets. We have got to thank her father and acting coach, Gordon Hunt, for he was the one who introduced Helen to acting.

Helen is celebrating her 56th birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

Was introduced to acting very early on

We told you that it was Helen's father who introduced her to acting. When she was just 3-years-old, her family moved to New York City, where her father directed theatre and she attended plays as a child several times a week. That is how the journey started for Helen.

She got paid a lot for the final season of Mad About You

The TV show did change Helen's life, both professionally and financially. For the final season of the show, she and her co-star Paul Reiser were received $1 million ($1.5 million today) per episode. That's a lot of money, but then they deserved every bit of it.

Her personal life

In 1994, Helen started dating actor Hank Azaria. They exchanged the wedding vows in 1999, and divorced 17 months later. In 2001, she started dating director Matthew Carnahan. But then the couple split in 2017.

Got into direction

Helen also got into direction at some point in her career. She has directed episodes of popular TV shows like House Of Lies, American Housewife, Revenge, This Is Us, and more. She also helmed the series finale episode of Mad About You. We wish Helen a very happy birthday.

