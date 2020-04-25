Hank Azaria Birthday Special: Take A Look At Some Of The Interesting Facts About His Life

On his birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Hank's life (picture credit - Instagram)

While we did not conduct an official survey about this, but we won't be wrong to say that at least two in three people know Hank Azaria by ear. The American stage, film, and television actor is also an excellent voice actor, writer, and comedian. The highlight of his illustrious career has to be The Simpsons. He voiced the characters of Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Apu, and Comic Book Guy for many years. However, his talents are not limited to his voice. Hank got a lot of praises for his live-action appearances in feature films such as The Birdcage, Godzilla, Mystery Men, and so on.

Hank is celebrating his 56th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about the birthday boy's life.

A full-blooded Jew

Many don't know this, but Hank is a Sephardic Jew, and a full-blooded one at that. All his four grandparents belong either to the Greek city of Salonika or the Turkish city of Izmir. Hank Azaria Won't Voice Apu's Character on The Simpsons Anymore.

A talented mimic

We all know that Hank is a very talented mimic? But do you know where does this come from? Well, in an interview he revealed that this is the courtesy of watching television alone while his parents were working really hard and two much older sisters who no longer lived at home during his childhood.

Poker player

Hank loves to play Poker, and he is a lot of buddies in his poker gang, which includes actors Billy Crudup and Michael Cera, the playwright Eric Bogosian, and the screenwriter Andy Bellin.

Cannot spell a word

all have that one word which we cannot spell off the top of our head how hard we try, right? For Hank'Szyslak'. He just cannot spell that word, as he revealed in one of the interviews that he gave a couple of years ago.

We at LatestLY wish Hank a very happy birthday. We hope he is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.