Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor’s Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni Reacts to His Suicide

Bollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 11:40 AM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor’s Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni Reacts to His Suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput and His Pavitra Rishta Co-Actor Usha Nadkarni (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Usha Nadkarni Says "Sushant was a quiet boy. We had worked together for almost two and a half years on the show ‘Pavitra Rishta'. It was a good experience playing the role of his ‘aai' ( mother). When my hairdresser contacted me in the morning and shared the news of Sushant's demise, I could not believe it. I thought it was a hoax. My immediate reaction was Sushant aatmahatya kashi karu shakto (why would Sushant commit suicide)? But then, the news was all over and it sadly turned out to be true. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Ankita Lokhande In Disbelief Over His Death, Pavitra Rishta Cast Shocked Over Actor’s Demise.

My whole body started shaking as read the news of his death. I just had tears rolling down my eyes. I was numb for a moment. May his soul Rest in peace. I was not in touch with Sushant after he left the show. He then made foray into films and became a big and successful person. His life was different and I never tried to bother him by contacting him. He was a shy, quiet and calm person. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says ‘Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother’

He used to quietly sit on the sets and would always go out of his way to make others comfortable. Apne kaam mein kaam rakhne wala ladka tha (he used to mind his business). He was a good boy. I will always remember him."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actress Usha Nadkarni Pavitra Rishta Pavitra Rishta Actor Usha Nadkarni Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Usha Nadkarni
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'Funerals, Chauthas and Homes Of Grieving Families Are Not Photo Ops,' Says Shaheen Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
Cricket

When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)
Bollywood

John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines
News

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement