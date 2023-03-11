Her co-star Rachel Zegler laughed: "They're the popular kids." Helen agreed: "They were the cool kids, exactly. I wanted to be accepted by them so I was not going to complain about my finger." The film's lead, Zachary Levi, praised Helen for being "such a trouper" and admitted that he had no idea the veteran actress had been injured during the shoot. He said: "I had no idea, but she's such a trouper. She was so there and present and rolling up her sleeves, like, 'How can we go have fun? How can we do this?' She's everything. Such an icon." Helen previously explained she broke her finger after misjudging the moment in a fight scene and making contact with a wall. Shazam - Fury of the Gods Review: Zachary Levi's DC Film is All About 'Family' Say Early Reactions, Call it a 'Super Fun' and 'Worthy Sequel'

She said: "I hit a cement wall!" The Oscar-winning star - who plays Hespera, daughter of Atlas, in the movie - was delighted to get to the heart of the action scenes, even though she's not a "sporty type of person." She said: "I do have a big fight sequence and I did some myself and obviously we have great stunt people and they help with the really difficult stuff. But I did do as much as I possibly could. I didn't particularly train, just a bit of yoga in the morning! But I'm not a sporty type of person at all."