'MobLand' Review: After the enjoyable The Gentlemen made for the streaming service, Guy Ritchie returns with another dive into the world of crime in MobLand - a series packed with dangerous men and protagonists who are, true to form, deeply flawed anti-heroes. From what I’ve read, MobLand was initially conceived as a spin-off of the popular Liev Schreiber series Ray Donovan (remade in Hindi as Rana Naidu) before gaining a more independent identity. Still, the similarities are clear, particularly in its focus on a fixer for a mob family and the messy situations he’s tasked with cleaning up. Guy Ritchie's 'MobLand' to Premiere in India on JioHotstar on March 31.

Enter Harry (Tom Hardy, reuniting with Ritchie after 2008’s underrated RocknRolla), the Harrigan family’s go-to problem solver. The Harrigans - Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren) - are a formidable crime duo, and Kevin (Paddy Considine), Conrad’s eldest son, is also one of Harry’s closest friends.

Trouble brews when Kevin’s erratic, drug-addicted son Eddie (Anson Boon) stabs someone during a night out clubbing. But the real crisis hits when Eddie is accused of being involved in the disappearance of the son of a rival mobster, Richie (Geoff Bell). Just as Harry starts dealing with this disaster, Conrad creates another mess for him to handle.

This review is based on the first two episodes of MobLand, sent to me ahead of its premiere on Paramount+ (US) and JioHotstar (India). While the trademark snappiness of a Guy Ritchie film feels somewhat muted here - at least in these early episodes - the humour isn’t entirely absent. The pacing is brisk, though nothing so far has struck me as extraordinary. The Gentlemen, by comparison, had a razor-sharp wit and a colourful ensemble that carried it through the season.

Harry’s efforts to clean up the Harrigans’ messes are engaging to a point, but if you’ve seen Ray Donovan, the novelty feels lacking. Even Harry’s strained home life - with his wife Jan (Joanne Froggatt) insisting they attend therapy—feels overly familiar. That said, Ritchie’s tight direction and impeccable casting elevate the show. The episodes are punchy, fun when they need to be, and occasionally thrilling (like the shootout chase in the second episode). The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Review: Critics Are Impressed With Henry Cavill's Spy Actioner Helmed by Guy Ritchie.

Tom Hardy channels the same scraggly, laidback-yet-driven energy we saw in the Venom films, his frustration palpable when dealing with stubborn adversaries. There’s a particular moment in the second episode where he subtly shakes his head in exasperation after questioning the arrogant Eddie - a small but satisfying touch to the character's disdain at saving people he may not really like. It may not be Hardy’s finest role, but his sheer presence makes it work.

The real scene-stealers, however, are Pierce Brosnan as the volatile, emotionally driven Conrad and Dame Helen Mirren as the scheming Maeve, whose shadowy motives add intrigue. Together, they make the show far more compelling than it might otherwise be. Paddy Considine also delivers a strong performance as the (supposedly) level-headed member of the Harrigan clan.

'MobLand' Review - Final Thoughts

MobLand isn’t breaking new ground for Guy Ritchie or the crime genre for that matter, but it’s a slick, watchable entry with enough grit and a few thrills to keep fans engaged. Hardy’s magnetic presence and the electric dynamic between Brosnan and Mirren paper over some of the show’s more predictable beats. If it leans harder into its strengths - Ritchie’s flair for chaos and the cast’s chemistry - it could evolve into something sharper.

Rating: 3.0

