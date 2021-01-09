US President Donald Trump has been very naughty and also has paid the prize for it already. After he enticed his supporters for their attack on the US Capitol Building and his tweets supporting the rioters, his Twitter account was suspended. More of his antics, like taking to many of his alternate accounts and calling Twitter out for banning him, eventually led to the US President being banned from the micro-blogging site forever. Donald Trump Unfazed After Twitter Ban, Says 'Predicted This Would Happen...Won't be Silenced'.

And this move also led to netizens demanding that Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2 be removed. #HomeAlone2 became one of the top trends on Twitter with users demanding that Trump be removed from the movie, albeit, him having a barely few seconds of screen-space in the film. Donald Trump's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over 'Risk of Further Incitement of Violence'.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Donald Trump Replaced By Christopher Plummer:

Disney+ have announced that Christopher Plummer will now tell Kevin where the lobby is in Home Alone 2. — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) January 9, 2021

A Peek Into The Future:

LOL to whomever came up with this: Future Jeopardy Question... This cast member of Home Alone 2 was permanently banned from using Twitter. — OurRev305 (@OurRev305) January 9, 2021

A Movie Without Donald Trump... Wow:

I can’t wait to watch Home Alone 2 again plus I get to see Christopher Plummer replace Donald trump which will be interesting to see. — Nick (@NickMiltiadous) January 9, 2021

Quite Possible:

Bet he rented all the copies of Home Alone 2 — Dofain (@dofain) January 9, 2021

Kevin McCallister's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York sees a young McCulkin's character in a hotel lobby where he bumps into Trump and asks for some directions. And now Trump will be digitally removed and be replaced by Canadian actor Christopher Plummer.

