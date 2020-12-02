Juno star Elliot Page took the world by a storm when he came out as a transgender on Tuesday (December 1). The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans and introduced himself as a member of the trans community. Ever since the post went public, celebrities all across the globe have flooded social media with support for him. Hugh Jackman, Ellen DeGeneres amongst others expressed their admiration for Elliot with sweet messages. Elliot Page Formerly Known as Ellen Page Comes Out as Transgender, Thanks His Community For Helping Him in the Journey

Ellen DeGeneres, who is also a member of Hollywood's LGBTQ community, was one of the first people to tweet about it. She said that Elliot inspires her with his strength, courage and honesty and sent him love through her tweet.

Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2020

Hugh Jackman also tweeted that he fully supports Elliot Page. "I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ," he added.

I fully support @TheElliotPage. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 1, 2020

Mark Ruffalo also wrote a long message where he congratulated him for being so open and candid about his declaration. He added, " You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. "

Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 2, 2020

Patrick Stewart

@TheElliotPage, I am proud to be your friend. — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) December 2, 2020

Kumail Nanjiani

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

Anna Kendrick

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

Talking about her journey so far and coming out as transgender, The Umbrella Academy star wrote, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey." 'Juno' Star Ellen Page Comes out as Transgender, Changes Name to Elliot Page

Elliot Page concluded his statement with these words, "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now... I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Elliot came out as gay in the year 2014 and got married to Emma Portner in the year 2018. Emma also applauded Elliot's decision and expressed how she is so proud of him.

