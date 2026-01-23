Who Hosted Oscars the Most: Top Oscar Awards Hosts by Number of Times; Bob Hope Holds Record of 19 Academy Awards Ceremonies

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The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien. The 2026 Oscar Nominations were announced on January 22, throwing in some surprises and unexpected snubs. The Academy Awards are the pinnacle of Hollywood achievement, telecast live and streamed live on multiple official platforms of ABC TV channel. The success of the Oscar Awards ceremony often rests on the shoulders of its host, whether male or female. A great Oscar host must walk a tightrope: they need to be funny without being mean-spirited, respectful of the industry's history while poking fun at its ego, and capable of keeping a four-hour show, while moving with infectious energy. From the vaudeville charm of Bob Hope, who has hosted the Oscars a record 19 times, to the musical showmanship of Hugh Jackman, the comic timing of Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel, and the wit of Whoopi Goldberg, the "best" hosts are those who turn a prestigious award ceremony into an unforgettable night of entertainment. Oscars 2026 Nominations Full List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Compete for Best Actor; India’s ‘Homebound’ Misses Out.

Evolution of the Oscar Host

The role of the Academy Awards host has shifted significantly over the decades. In the early years, the job was about prestige and steady hands. By the time Johnny Carson took the reins, it became a showcase for sharp, late-night wit. Modern audiences now expect "viral" moments, like Ellen DeGeneres’ first ever star-studded group selfie, or Billy Crystal’s elaborate musical medleys. While many have tried and failed, often falling victim to a "stiff" script or awkward pairings like Anne Hathaway and James Franco, a select few have mastered the art of the Oscar monologue. The right host is the most important "special effect" of the Academy Awards. Here are the Top 10 Best Oscar Hosts - ranked and with the most number of times mentioned. 2026 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises List: Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal, Jafar Panahi Ignored; Delroy Lindo Gets His First Oscar Nod for ‘Sinners’ (Watch Video).

Best Oscar Hosts With Number of Times

The table summarises the rankings of Oscar Awards hosts from CinemaBlend, with the mention of the record number of times each has hosted the prestigious ceremony of Hollywood's biggest night. Most Oscars Won by a Single Movie: Know the Complete List.

Rank Host Notable Strength Eras/Years Hosted 1 Billy Crystal Musical medleys and "What's he thinking?" segments. 1990–2012 (Hosted 9 times) 2 Bob Hope The "founding father" of Oscar Awards hosting; sharp one-liners. 1940–1978 (Hosted 19 times) 3 Johnny Carson Effortless late-night charm and rapport with stars. 1979–1984 (Hosted 5 times) 4 Whoopi Goldberg Bold humour and iconic, theatrical costume changes. 1994–2002 (Hosted 4 times) 5 Steve Martin Dry, intellectual wit and perfect comedic timing. 2001–2010 (Hosted 3 times) 6 Hugh Jackman High-energy show with song-and-dance. 2009 (Hosted once) 7 Ellen DeGeneres Relatable humour and first-ever group selfie, now viral as 'Oscar Selfie'. 2007, 2014 (Hosted twice) 8 Jon Stewart Sharp political satire and "outsider" perspective. 2006, 2008 (Hosted twice) 9 Jimmy Kimmel Modern late-night sensibility; handled the La La Land chaos. 2017–2024 (Hosted 4 times) 10 Chris Rock Fearless social commentary and high-energy delivery. 2005, 2016 (Hosted twice)

Where to Watch Oscar Awards 2026 in India and USA

The 2026 Oscar Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA. The 98th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu beginning at 7 PM ET. In India, the Oscars 2026 ceremony will be available for viewing on Monday, March 16, 2026, with red carpet beginning as early as 5 AM IST. The Oscars 2026 ceremony may be streamed and telecast live on the official YouTube and social media pages of the Oscars/The Academy and ABC, and also on the JioHotstar app in India.

98th Oscars Nominations Announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman - Watch Video:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CinemaBlend), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).