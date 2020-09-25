Universal Pictures has roped in actor Ice Cube to headline its upcoming sci-fi feature. The untitled movie will be directed by Rich Lee from a script by Kenneth Golde, reported Deadline. Though the plot details are not yet known, the film is rumoured to be in the same vein as Neill Blomkamp 2009 movie "District 9". Universal has greenlighted the film and has fast tracked it by having it go into production next month. Rachel Weisz to Star In and Produce Dead Ringers TV Adaptation for Amazon

The project will be produced by Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov. It will be shot using screen capture technology developed by Bekmambetov. Cube, 51, is best known for movies such as "Straight Outta Compton", "Ride Along" and "Three Kings". The Henna Artist: Freida Pinto to Star In and Produce TV Adaptation of Alka Joshi’s Bestselling Novel

He will next star in Universal's sports biopic "Flint Strong", which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Rachel Morrison.