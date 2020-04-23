Is Miley Cyrus Upset With Cody Simpson after His 'Not Ready for Marriage' Statement?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hell no, if that's what you wanted to hear. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still busy exploring their new relationship and the couple is in no hurry to take the big plunge. Recently Cody in his interview with The Sydney Morning Herald revealed he has no plans of getting married anytime soon and that he's still young to even think about it. While many wondered if his statement would upset Cyrus, the singer is far away from letting it be a mood dampener. Cody Simpson Recites Few Lines from His Book on Nature Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Earth Day (Watch Video).

Fortunately, Miley and Cody are on the same page when it comes to getting married. "Instead of rushing towards an engagement, Miley will cross that bridge when she gets to it and at this point, she's simply enjoying things as they are with Cody," said a source close to Cyrus to HollywoodLife.com. The couple is keen on taking one step at a time and hence Miley wasn't even bothered to check what Cody said in which of his interview. Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

The past year has been extremely exhausting for the Wrecking Ball singer. She earlier announced her separation with Liam Hemsworth just eight months after their marriage and was later in a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. However, things with Cody are going pretty strong and she has no intentions of ruining them. Well, as long as she's happy, we have nothing to say.