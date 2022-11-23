Miley Cyrus is one of the most talked about Girl boss singers and for good reason. She has made quite a mark upon millions of people and become one of the most inspiring and popular artists of all time. Many of her songs have been great hits and extolled worldwide, making Miley a substantial force to be reckoned with. Miley Cyrus Celebrates 16 Years of Hannah Montana With Heartwarming Instagram Post.

But what's really incredible is that her songs that released a long time ago still continue to be celebrated to this day. Party hits, emotional rock songs, grunge songs, you name it. Miley has a career in the music industry that will go down in history. For her 30th birthday bash, let's take look back at 5 songs are evocative of the good old days. Happy Birthday Miley Cyrus! Miley Cyrus Birthday Special: 5 Inspirational Quotes of the Wrecking Ball Hitmaker That Will Impress You.

Who Owns My Heart

Party In The USA

Can't Be Tamed

The Climb

7 Things

That ends my list of some of Miley's best throwback songs. She will also be hosting NBC's New Year's Eve Special this year and we are so excited to see her take centre stage.

