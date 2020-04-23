Cody Simpson Recites Few Lines from His Book on Nature Celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Earth Day (Watch Video)

Cody Simpson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Reciting a piece from his new book, Australian singer Cody Simpson on Wednesday appreciated the nature's beauty to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day. The 23-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a video reciting a few written lines on nature from his new book. Sported in a black t-shirt, the singer started to recite: "The close you are to the elements, the closer to the source, closer to the authentic original matter, the most spirit-oriented you become." Cody Simpson Says ‘6 Months With You is Worth a Lifetime’ in an Adorable Post Celebrating Anniversary With Miley Cyrus (View Pic)

"Swim in the ocean, touch trees, walk on sands, you will feel better," the 'Golden Thing' singer concluded the video. Taking it to the captions, the artist wrote: "In honour of Earth Day - here's a piece on nature from my new book @princeneptunepoet."He also urged everybody to stay home on this Earth Day. Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant? Here’s What Boyfriend Cody Simpson Has to Say!

Check Out Cody Simpson's Instagram Video Below

The 'Flower' singer also stressed the importance to stay indoors, "so we can all enjoy the planet again once the time is right. On the 50th Earth Day, many big names from the entertainment industry took a moment to appreciate nature and thank mother Earth in different ways.