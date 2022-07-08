It’s a sad day as renowned and legendary actor James Caan has passed away. Dying at the age of 82, the actor leaves behind one of the most impressive acting careers you will ever see. James Caan was one of those “once in a lifetime” actors that would just have your eyes on him whenever he was on screen. Exuding such talent, Hollywood has just lost an icon.

While the actor couldn’t reach to extreme stardom, his work and resume just speaks for itself. From his collaborations with Francis Ford Coppola and Michael Mann to him always being a standout in a film, it’s just one of those careers where you start listing down his role and can’t decide which one’s your favourite. So, to celebrate the iconic life and career of this Hollywood legend, let us take a look at five of James Caan’s best and most iconic roles.

Alan Traherne (El Dorado)

In this Western film directed by Howard Hawks, Caan stars as Alan Traherne. The film sees a gunslinger come to the aid of an old friend and save a rancher from his rival. This was one of Caan’s major first roles, and he completely knocked it out of the park over here making a great impression as the film sees him avenge his dead father.

Axel Freed (The Gambler)

James Caan stars as Axel Freed and gives it his all in The Gambler. One of his most acclaimed performances ever, The Gambler sees him play the role of a gambling and how the addiction of it can overtake a human. What Caan really brings to the table here is that he gives a grounded performance that looks into the dangers of this sport, and puts on a deconstruction that shouldn’t be missed.

Brian Piccolo (Brian’s Song)

Brian Piccolo established Caan as an actor to be on the lookout for as he stars in this TV film. Playing the role of a Halfback who dies at the age of 26, Brian Song sees Caan give a heartfelt performance as he battles with cancer and develops his friendship with Billy Dee Williams’ Gale Sayers. The movie is a classic of the sports genre, and sees Caan at his very best at the start of his career.

Frank (Thief)

One of the best director-actor pairings you will ever see, Caan teams up with Michael Mann here to bring a neo-noir thriller that will have you biting your nails throughout. Playing the role of Frank, a safecracker, Caan puts on a masterclass as he showcases a character who wants to pull off one final heist and get out from the life of crime. A great leading role, Thief is one of Cann’s best.

Sonny Corleone (The Godfather)

Francis Ford Coppola’s epic, The Godfather is filled with some of the best performances you will ever see in cinema, and James Caan’s portrayal of Sonny Corleone is one of them. Earning an Oscar for his portrayal, he is a mobster who loses his cool very easily and that’s what makes Sonny such an interesting character. A perfect opposite to Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone, James Caan gave it his all here. The Godfather: James Caan’s Pics With Al Pacino And Others From The Film’s Premiere In 1972 Go Viral On Social Media.

With the passing of this legendary actor, it’s a sad day for Hollywood. With this, we finish off the list and celebrate James Caan’s iconic life by remembering him.

