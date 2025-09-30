Hubballi, September 30: In a bizarre incident that left residents shocked and females disturbed, Karnataka Police arrested a man on charges of stealing women's old undergarments within the Bendigeri police station limits in Hubballi city on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused confessed to stealing women’s lingerie that was hung out to dry outside homes on clotheslines or within residential compounds, during the night.

The accused has been identified as Karthik, a resident of Tanthi Nagar in Hubballi. He was employed at a sound system shop. Investigations revealed that Karthik would return the stolen undergarments by throwing them back into the compounds after about a week of keeping them with him. Over the span of a month, multiple reports of lost lingerie emerged from the Veerapura Oni area. Initially, the women believed the undergarments had been blown away by strong winds. Undergarment Thief Caught Red-Handed in Bhopal: MP Police Arrest Man Accused of Stalking, Stealing Women's Undergarments; Bikini Sets Recovered From His Possession.

However, as the incidents became more frequent and widespread and the garments were never found fallen to the ground or stuck somewhere as would normally be the case if they had been blown away by strong wind, suspicions grew within communities that something sinister and disturbing was underfoot. Suspicious residents checked CCTV footage after yet another incident of lost lingerie, which showed the accused stealing the undergarments after climbing into their balconies or terraces, confirming their worst fears.

The incident caused considerable concern among local women, who were alarmed by what they described as a psychotic and perverted act. Comparisons were even drawn to notorious psycho-serial killer Umesh Reddy, who was also known to nurse a similar fetish involving women’s clothing. Umesh Reddy is a notorious Indian serial killer and rapist who terrorised parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states during the 1990s. Pervert Caught on Camera Stealing Lingerie, Masturbating in Bengaluru: Manhunt Launched for Psycho Who Steals Women's Undergarments to Derive Sadistic Pleasure, Say Police (See Pic).

Following complaints from residents, the police acted swiftly and apprehended the accused. Police stated that Karthik had studied up to the 10th standard and exhibited behaviour similar to that of a perverted person. He specifically targeted only lingerie, which he would take and stuff into his pant pockets. Further investigation is underway in the case of the lost lingerie.

