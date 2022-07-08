James Caan’s demise has left his colleagues and fans heartbroken. The legendary actor had won hearts with his performance as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. James’ pictures from the premiere of The Godfather in 1972 have taken internet by storm. The later actor can be seen along with Al Pacino, Ali MacGraw and many others on the premiere night. James Caan Dies: Adam Sandler, Arnold Schwarzenegger And Others Pay Tribute To The Godfather Star.

James Caan And Al Pacino

Al Pacino and James Caan at the The Godfather premiere, 1972. pic.twitter.com/PEQcW490r7 — best of al pacino (@bestofpacino) July 7, 2022

The Godfather Premiere

James Caan and Ali MacGraw at the New York City premiere of The Godfather (1972) pic.twitter.com/ICBpcxLM3d — David Rush (@dav1drush) July 7, 2022

