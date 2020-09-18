James Marsden has a had a long Hollywood career and one has to say, he's done it all. From rom-coms to superhero films, the actor has managed to ace it all and we love him for that. The actor has managed to do several supporting roles too and has always managed to leave and impact with them. The actor is most popular for starring as Cyclops in the X-Men films. Apart from this, he also became a huge crush among ladies after his stint as the adorable journalist on 27 Dresses which starred Katherine Heigl in lead. Westworld Actor James Marsden Says He Didn't Expect X-Men Films to Be So Popular.

As Marsden celebrates his birthday on September 18, we take a look at some of his most popular Hollywood roles. Marsden recently starred in Sonic The Hedgehog and audiences loved him in it. The actor is seen interacting with CGI animals in the film and well, it was his act as a kind-hearted character that had the audiences falling in love with him all over again. Well, here's looking at this filmography from before the film. Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Review: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Film Is Fun for Kids but Can’t Outrun Its Lazy Storytelling.

X-Men

Marsden got his big break into the mainstream films with his role as Cyclops. The first X-Men films still remain close to people's hearts and hence Marsden is also most recognised for his role in these films.

Enchanted

While Marsden was a supporting character in this musical starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in lead, we can't forget that he played the prince. He's Prince Edward, Giselle's fiance in the film and had some of the funniest scenes in the film too.

27 Dresses

In Katherine Heigl starrer rom-com about an 'always bridesmaid' eventually finding the love of her life, Marsden essayed the role of a journalist. He's smart, sly and witty in the film and we have to say this is one of James' cutest characters on-screen.

Hop

While the film isn't perfect, it makes for a great holiday watch and is the family film that kids enjoy. The film had Marsden act along with the other lead character of a CGI Bunny, who happens to be the Easter Bunny with Hollywood dreams. The film is a fun, breezy watch.

We bet if you are a Marsden fan, you have already watched these films starring the actor. The best part about these films is that they are enjoyable for almost everyone.

