Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Movie Review: One thing I genuinely appreciate about the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is that the makers actually listen to criticism. I mean, they redesigned the entire protagonist based on the backlash from the first movie’s trailer. When the sequel came out, a major gripe was the overindulgent human subplot that derailed the main narrative. They heard us and scrapped any such subplots here (unless it involved Jim Carrey, of course). They listen, and that's truly praise-worthy. And yet, I can’t help but feel a little apologetic for not liking Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as much as I wanted to. Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and More Attend ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles (See Pics & Watch Videos).

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) are now a cohesive team living blissfully with their human foster parents, Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter). But their idyllic woodland picnic is interrupted when they’re recruited by GUN, a military organisation, to face a new threat that has emerged in Tokyo.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3':

That threat is Shadow (Keanu Reeves), an alien hedgehog who’s been cryogenically frozen for 50 years. Now awake, he’s out for revenge against the humans responsible for his imprisonment. The reason for his rage and the circumstances of his revival are revealed as the plot unfolds.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Review - Tonal Imbalance

Of course, Jim Carrey returns as the zany Robotnik, but with a twist: he also plays Gerald Robotnik, his supposedly deceased grandfather. It’s clear the movie aims to cater to two distinct audiences: kids, who will enjoy Sonic and his friends’ hijinks, and adults, who grew up on The Mask and Ace Ventura, and will revel in Carrey’s over-the-top double antics. The hope, presumably, is that the slapstick will appeal to both groups. A win-win? Not quite.

A Still From Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Thanks to Shadow’s inclusion and his tragic backstory involving his friendship with a human girl named Maria (Furiosa's Alyla Browne), the film occasionally veers into darker, more poignant territory. These moments - underscored by Reeves’ gravelly voice - are some of the film’s strongest. But just when you’re beginning to feel the emotional weight, the film pivots back to silliness, often courtesy of Carrey. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Review: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Much Improved Sequel is A Worthy Adaptation of Its Source Material!

A Still From Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Don’t get me wrong - I adore Jim Carrey as much as any ’90s kid should. For me, Carrey, alongside the dinosaurs of John Hammond's doomed park and a sinking luxury cruise ship that killed Jack, was the gateway to Hollywood for a small-town Indian boy like me. His double act here has its moments, particularly a scene where Robotnik and Gerald groove through a laser-filled hallway to The Chemical Brothers’ "Galvanize" is brilliant and undeniably Carrey. Apparently, that scene was his idea, and it shows. It is clear that nearly all the scenes involving the actor, now semi-retired, are improvised by him, and when taken out separately, they are funny.

A Still From Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Yet, these comedic interludes frequently clash with the film’s more serious beats, creating a tonal imbalance that undercuts even the gripping third act. When Earth is threatened by the obligatory light-beam-from-the-sky trope and characters make supposedly heart-wrenching sacrifices, the intended emotional impact simply doesn’t land.

A Still From Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Given the franchise’s track record of listening to feedback, I sincerely hope the creators read this review and address these issues in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (already announced). The film’s finale certainly opens the door for such improvements.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Review - Formulaic But Fun

On the surface, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is fun with really good VFX and buoyed by its likeable core trio. But it’s hard to ignore how formulaic the series has become: introduce a new Sonic character, pit them against the hero, and have them switch sides just in time for the climax - rinse, repeat. Not to mention, add another new character to the roster for the next instalment in the mandatory post-credit scene. Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Review: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Film Is Fun for Kids but Can’t Outrun Its Lazy Storytelling.

A Still From Sonic The Hedgehog 3

It’s also disappointing to see talented actors like Krysten Ritter relegated to thankless roles (she plays a high-ranking GUN officer). Admittedly, she does shine in a memorable gravity-defying ‘racing’ sequence with Robotnik, but her character still feels underutilised. It's like the bits are the portions where Sonic The Hedgehog 3 truly shines, but the overall picture remains as wobbly as Robotnik’s oversized moustache.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Review - Final Thoughts

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an enjoyable ride for kids and even some adults with moments of fun and heart, but it struggles to balance its lighter and darker tones. While the likeable characters and action keep it entertaining, the formula is starting to show its age. Here’s hoping Sonic the Hedgehog 4 brings something fresher to the table.

Rating: 2.5

