Jane Fonda Honours Late Ex-Husband Ted Turner: ‘He Helped Me Believe in Myself’ – a Tribute to the Media Titan and Conservationist (View Post)

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Following the passing of legendary media visionary Ted Turner, his former wife and Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda has shared a deeply personal and poetic tribute to the man she calls her "favourite ex-husband." The couple, who defined the "power couple" era of the 1990s during their decade-long marriage (1991–2001), remained close friends long after their divorce. In a moving Instagram post shared on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Fonda reflected on Turner’s transformative impact on her life and his towering legacy as a conservationist and strategist. CNN Founder Ted Turner, Pioneer of 24-hour Cable News, Dies at 87.

Jane Fonda Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

Jane Fonda Praises Ted Turner’s Genius

Fonda emphasized that beyond the headlines of founding CNN and TBS, Turner was a man of profound depth and strategic genius. She credited his success to his study of the Classics and his experience as a world-class sailor. "Ted was supremely strategic... he knew about the Peloponnesian War inside and out," Fonda wrote. "Sailing big boats further honed those strategic talents which he then brought into his businesses. He could see around corners for sure." She also highlighted his vulnerability, a trait rarely associated with the "Mouth of the South." Fonda noted that his ability to express need was his "greatest strength," stating that he helped her believe in herself and gave her a sense of confidence that was "transformative."

Jane Fonda Honours Ted Turner’s Wildlife Legacy

A significant portion of Fonda’s tribute focused on Turner’s massive contribution to the environment. As one of the largest private landowners in the U.S., Turner was instrumental in saving numerous species from the brink of extinction. "I see him in heaven now with all the wildlife he helped bring back," Fonda shared, listing the bison, Mexican Gray Wolf, black-footed ferrets, and Yellowstone wolf packs. "They’re all gathered at the pearly gates applauding and thanking him for saving their species." Ted Turner Dies: CNN Founder, Brash and Outspoken Television Pioneer, Passes Away at Age 87.

Jane Fonda Shares Emotional Goodbye

Fonda concluded her tribute by addressing Turner's five children, whom she helped raise as a stepmother. Acknowledging that being married to-or the child of-a man as complex and competitive as Turner was "complicated," she praised the "extended, rag-tag family" they built together. "Rest in Peace, dearest Ted," she wrote. "You are loved and you will be remembered."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jane Fonda's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).