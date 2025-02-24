The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) stunned audiences with unexpected victories, including Timothée Chalamet's win in his category. The event, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrated the finest performances in television and film from the past year. Kieran Culkin kicked off the evening with an early win, setting the stage for what turned out to be a thrilling night for fans and industry professionals alike. Golden Globes 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Shogun’, ‘Hacks’ Win Big at 82nd Golden Globe Awards; ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Goes Empty-Handed – See Full List!

The film section saw fierce competition, with actors from Wicked, Emilia Pérez, A Complete Unknown and Anora earning nominations, while Conclave also contended for the esteemed Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. On the TV front, hit shows like Shogun, The Bear, The Diplomat, and Baby Reindeer garnered top honours. A standout moment of the evening was the presentation of the Life Achievement Award to the legendary Jane Fonda, recognizing her extraordinary 65-year career. Check out the full list of SAG Awards winners below. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards – See Full List.

SAG Awards 2025 Winners - Film Category

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Demi Moore for The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - The Fall Guy

SAG Awards 2025 Winners - Drama/TV Category

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai for Shogun

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Martin Short for Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart for Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - Only Murders in The Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Colin Farrell for The Penguin

SAG Life Achievement Award - Jane Fonda

So, which of the movies or dramas mentioned above were you cheering for at this year's SAG Awards?

