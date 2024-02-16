This Is Me...Now! A Love Story Movie Review: Jennifer Lopez is indeed a huge star...no, a legend to her fans. But to think that everyone is ravenously obsessed about her personal life seems quite presumptuous on her part. After all, Bennifer was a thing in the early 2000s. While it's perhaps for the best that Lopez's love story with Ben Affleck managed to reach the aisle this time, it certainly didn't need a musical tell-all. Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now - A Love Story OTT Update: Musical Movie Has Dropped on Streaming; Here's How to Watch it Online!

The Artist (Jennifer Lopez) hops from one damaging relationship to another, including three failed marriages, because 'she just wants to be happy'. Her sessions with her therapist (Fat Joe) reveal her dire need to be with someone or, rather, be in love consistently. All this is overseen by the Zodiacal Council comprising Sagittarius (Jane Fonda), Gemini (Jennifer Lewis), Leo (Post Malone), Libra (Trevor Noah), Scorpio (Keke Palmar), Virgo (Kim Petras), Pisces (Sadhguru), Aries (Jay Shetty), Taurus, (Neil Degrasse Tyson), and Cancer (Sofia Vergara).

A Still From This Is Me...Now! A Love Story

Being okay with one's own self is nothing short of a superpower. We often try to run away from the voice in our head. This Is Me...Now picks up that thread very well. We have met scores of humans who jump from one relationship to another so that they aren't single. This, of course, has a cost, and so, the musical rendition of the same in this movie will find a connection with many.

Potpourri of Genres

This Is Me...Now is an extension of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album by the same name, and the lady has gone all out on it. Mounted with her own money, it's quite a brave attempt. It's more like a dream sequence rather than an actual story, which has the singer in the credit. There's sci-fi, fantasy, fiction, old-school love, and grand songs, and none of it fails to leave a mark. You will still find yourself thinking about the metallic heart that pumps with rose petals.

A Still From This Is Me...Now! A Love Story

Narcissism Meets Bizarreness

But then the bizarre bit gets to you. This Is Me...Now doesn't really have a set flow or structure. It's like many scenes are stitched together in a montage so hastily that you don't find yourself invested in any. It's deeply one-sided at times, bordering on self-obsession and annoyingly one-sided to leave any impact.

A Still From This Is Me...Now! A Love Story

And what's with Post Malone mansplaining Sadhguru? Not a fan, but that was strange. The council, perhaps, is there to add some humour to whatever it is that's unfolding on the screen, but the writing fails them miserably. I am still clueless as to why such a movie is required to market her album.

Watch the Trailer of This Is Me...Now - A Love Story:

Jennifer Lopez looks and moves like a dream. But the way the story is narrated, she comes across too into herself to make you root for her. Ben Affleck, hidden behind layers of prosthetics, as a news anchor, is quite interesting to watch. His distinctive jawline appears often and does a great job of connecting to reality.

Final Thoughts on This Is Me...Now

This Is Me Now: A Love Story is strictly for the screaming, clawing and loyal fans of Jennifer Lopez. Only they can make sense of what I just saw on the screen and what any of the randomness means in the bigger context of their JLo universe. This Is Me Now: A Love Story streams on Amazon Prime.

Rating: 2.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).