Actor Jared Leto says he enjoyed working with director Zack Snyder on his version of Justice League, known as the Snyder cut. The actor will reprise the role of the Joker in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. "He's (Snyder) a warrior. He's a madman. I really love him," said Leto, reports contactmusic.com. "With every character I play - I don't know if it's because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it - but when I'm done playing with them, done playing the parts, I do miss them a little bit," he added. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Not As Mini-Series, Snyder Cut To Release as a Four-Hour ‘One Shot’ Movie on HBO Max! Here’s All You Need To Know

Leto had played the Joker in the 2016 release, Suicide Squad. He loves the chance to play the part of the DC Comics villain again. "You do all this work and then you're done, so it is nice to revisit things. You know, parts like the Joker, like Sparma (his role in 'The Little Things'), what's really great about those roles is they can be intense and dark, but there's also a lot of freedom and abandon there," said Leto. Zack Synyder Unveils Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer That Looks Same Old, But With New Colour Tone and Unseen Shots (Watch Video)

Jared Leto Supports Snyder Cut:

Jared saying that #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is a good hashtag and praising Zack Snyder. That's it. That's the tweet 💚 pic.twitter.com/Tjw1n8ZXkK — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒔 🦇 (@MorbyLeto) January 12, 2021

"And that's really fun for me, it's fun for the other actors, it's fun for the crew. With both of those roles, there was lots of laughter on the set and a lot of joy because you would improvise and say something really funny. So it's always quite a lot of fun when you can hear people cracking up on the other side of the camera, and I like that quite a bit," he added.

