Fact Check: Did James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Mock Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’? Here’s Truth Behind the Viral ‘Troll Monkey’ Scene!

Still from Man of Steel, Viral Edited Screenshot from Superman, Still From Superman (Photo Credits: DC Studios/X)

Superman is soaring at the global box office and drawing praise from audiences. Directed by James Gunn, this marks the first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe (DCU), signalling a shift away from what fans call the 'Snyderverse' - the cinematic world established by Zack Snyder with Man of Steel (2013) and extended through Batman v Superman, Justice League, and beyond. ‘Superman’ Movie Review: David Corenswet Flies High in James Gunn’s Politically Daring Yet Overstuffed Superhero Saga.

Though Snyder stepped away from DC after being removed from Justice League before its 2017 theatrical release, his fanbase has remained fiercely loyal. Many still campaign for his vision to be restored, despite Snyder having moved on (amicably, it seems - he's on good terms with Gunn, and they even recently made voice cameos in an episode of Rick and Morty where they took digs at their fans' online campaigns against each other).

James Gunn, despite heading DC Studios, remains unusually active on social media. He is clearly aware of online discourse surrounding Superman, including attempts by some Snyderverse loyalists to stir negativity around the reboot.

So, with the film tackling themes of public perception and media manipulation, did Gunn sneak in a sly jab at Snyder fans? One viral post on social media suggests exactly that - and it’s causing quite the stir.

The Viral Claim: Did James Gunn Mock Henry Cavill’s Superman?

A screenshot from Superman has gone viral, showing Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult) orchestrating an online smear campaign against the Man of Steel (David Corenswet). In the image, a monkey - part of Luthor’s bizarre troll army - appears to be typing out the phrase, "New Superman is Garbage. Man of Steel is Best."

The post claims this is Gunn’s way of mocking Henry Cavill, who portrayed Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, and made a cameo in Black Adam.

But is this real? Did Gunn include such an explicit reference to Cavill’s Superman? The answer is simple: No, he did not.

What Really Happens in 'Superman' Movie

It’s true that Superman includes a subplot where Lex Luthor uses a troll army - quite literally, monkeys trained to post hate online - as part of a propaganda war against Superman. However, the messages they post have nothing to do with Henry Cavill or Man of Steel. What the monkeys actually post on-screen includes:

1. "Only an idiot would back Superman."

2. "That POS Superman is here to kill us all."

3. And a trending hashtag: #SecretHarem

None of these are directed at past portrayals of Superman. Instead, they serve as a satirical take on real-world online trolling and misinformation. Fact Check: Did Kevin Feige Attend James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Premiere in Los Angeles? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Picture of Marvel Studios' President.

Spoiler Context: How Luthor Turns the World Against Superman

In a key scene (spoilers ahead), Lex Luthor discovers a damaged recording left by Superman’s Kryptonian parents inside the Fortress of Solitude. This tape contains a message meant for their son, and reveals a chilling twist: they intended for him to rule Earth, believing humans to be inferior.

Watch the Trailer of 'Superman':

Luthor edits and leaks this footage to news channels, spinning the message to frame Superman as a threat to humanity. To amplify the backlash, he employs his troll army of monkeys - a clear metaphor for anonymous online bot accounts - to flood social media with hateful posts.

Superman discovers this when he’s being transported to a prison in a pocket universe. As he looks around, he sees the monkeys at their keyboards, fuelling the online hate against him.

Since Superman is currently in theatres, there is no official clip of the scene available online. However, a camprint of the sequence has been leaked on YouTube, so you can watch it here.

So Where Did the Cavill Screenshot Come From?

There is no such line in the film referencing Cavill or Man of Steel. The viral image appears to be doctored or misrepresented, part of a larger trend of using AI-generated or fabricated content to mislead fans and inflame fanbase divisions.

Fact check

Claim : Superman movie has a scene that where Man of Steel is mentioned as a dig at Henry Cavill Conclusion : The scene is present but the message is different and had nothing to do with Man of Steel or Henry Cavill Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).