And today will be a great day for all you DC fans, for Zack Snyder has released not one, but two versions of the Snyder Cut Justice League trailer - one in colour and one in black and white. While most of the trailer is the same, the new version has a few shots that were not there in the Snyder Cut that was released during the DC Fandome back in August. While the DC Fandome version of the trailer was taken off, of YouTube because of music infringement, looks like that issue has been worked put, for the new trailers also see "Hallelujah" play. The new trailer also has a few new scenes. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague: Filmmaker To Do A Trailer Breakdown on November 17 and DC Fans Cant Keep Calm (View Tweets).

It contains a clear Superman hologram that was only partly visible in the DC Fandome trailer, followed by shots of Flash playing with children while Cyborg looks on from his window and a glimpse of Wonder Woman's mother Hippolyta, scenes that were not there in the earlier released trailer. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Breakdown: Darkseid, Black Superman, Cyborg’s Backstory, Flash’s Speed-Force and More – Just 25 Visuals That Caught Our Attention in Zack Snyder’s Version!.

Check Out the Colour Version Below:

Here's the B/W Version of the Trailer:

Zack Snyder, who was helming 2017's Justice League, had to exit the project mid-way owing to a a huge personal loss. Avengers director Joss Whedon took over and completed the movie for Warner Bros. but it left fans wanting more. A campaign was launched to demand that Zack Snyder's version of Justice League also be released after it was revealed that Whedon had made many changes in the movie when he took over. Henry Cavill on Snyder Cut Release: 'Important For a Filmmaker and a Storyteller to Have Their Intended Vision Released'.

Called as Justice League Snyder's Cut, this film was commissioned in February 2020. Many scenes were re-shot with the cast members and Jared Leto, as the Joker was also incorporated into the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder's Justice League will now be presented to the audience as a 4-part mini series on HBO Max in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).