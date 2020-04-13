Jeffrey Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton to Host Quarantine Chat Show During COVID-19 Crisis

Jeffrey Morgan and Wife Hilarie Burton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his actress wife Hilarie Burton plan to invite fans into their home for a new talk show. According to the Wrap, the two will host weekly talk show "Friday Night in With the Morgans" from April 17, 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com. The series will feature 30-minute episodes filmed from the couple's home in New York as they discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we're all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans," a statement from AMC network representatives read. Lily Allen and David Harbour Spark Wedding Rumors After Their Recent Instagram Live Chat.

It further read: "Each week they will come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation -- all done via video chat." The couple, who got married in 2019, are expected to invite a number of famous guests on to the show, including actor-writer-director Mark Duplass and Morgan's fellow "The Walking Dead" star Christian Serratos. Demi Lovato’s Nudes Leaked After Her Snapchat Account Gets Hacked, Fans Get Furious.

"From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we've gotten to know over the years," Morgan and Burton said.