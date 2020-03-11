Jenna Dewan – Steve Kazee Blessed with a Baby Boy! Couple Name Their First Child as Callum Michael Rebel Kazee (View Pics)

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Congratulations, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee! This lovely duo has been blessed with a baby boy, born on March 6. They have named him Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. Jenna and her fiancé Steve announced this good news on Instagram, and also shared some lovely pictures of their little bundle of joy. For the unversed, this is the first child of Steve and Jenna. Ever since this newly blessed parents announced about the birth of their little angel, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them from near and dear ones. Jenna Dewan Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Jenna Dewan shared a beautiful picture of her little munchkin in which she is seen caressing him. She captioned it as, “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20”. Even Steve shared an adorable pic in which he is seen holding his baby boy’s tiny little fingers. He wrote, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.” Take a look at those adorable pictures below. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Engaged! Checkout Here the Pic of the Actress’ Engagement Ring.

Callum With Mommy Dearest

And One With Dad

In October 2018, it was confirmed that Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan are dating each other. In September 2019 the duo announced that they are expecting their first child, and in mid-February 2020, the two got engaged in a private ceremony. Jenna was earlier married to Channing Tatum with whom she has a daughter named Everly. Channing and Jenna got separated in April 2018 and were granted divorce in Novmber 2019.