Famous People Born on April 26: On April 26, several renowned figures celebrate their birthdays. Among them are Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States; actor Channing Tatum, known for his roles in Step Up and Magic Mike; and versatile actor Giancarlo Esposito, famous for his portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. The day also marks the birthdays of martial artist and actor Jet Li, veteran Indian actress Moushumi Chatterjee, comedian Kevin James, and cricketer Peter Handscomb. Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to their respective fields, from entertainment to sports, making April 26 a day to celebrate a diverse array of talent.

Famous April 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Melania Trump Channing Tatum Giancarlo Esposito Jet Li Kevin James Peter Handscomb Samuthirakani Saranya Ponvannan Moushumi Chatterjee Tanya Ravichandran John Isner

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on April 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 01:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).