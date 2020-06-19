Jennifer Lawrence is on Twitter! The Hunger Games Actress Took the Decision to Speak Out Against Racial Injustice

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the list of celebs who decided social media is the new way of bringing in some change. The actress who was earlier missing from Twitter has finally debuted albeit for a different reason. Staying in touch with her fans or promoting her upcoming release wasn't really an agenda behind her decision. Instead, she was determined to voice her support for racial justice. The actress goes by the handle name @JLawrence_RepU, in support of the organization Represent Us, which is dedicated to pursuing federal reform in relation to elections. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: Jennifer Lawrence or Elle Fanning Could Play an LGBT Character in this James Gunn Directorial.

The actress voiced her support for #BlackLivesMatter movement by tweeting "Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @OmarEpps & @DesmondMeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it.

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

She further extended her support to Breonna Taylor who was gunned down by officers in her Kentucky home. "For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice. And yet, those calls have gone unanswered,” Lawrence wrote while also adding “No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate.”

"As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent. "I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable," she further added.

Jennifer Lawrence will continue to extend the support through her newfound medium and here's looking forward to it.

