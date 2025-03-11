Actress Jessie Cave is the latest celebrity to join the adult-only platform OnlyFans. The actress is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movie franchise, who had debuted in Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, where she was paired opposite Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley, and was also seen in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows movies. Jessie Cave had announced her decision of joining OnlyFans through an Insta video where she claimed she will be posting 'sensual' hair fetish videos. Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Welcomes Fourth Child Weeks After COVID-19 Hospitalisation.

In her blog, Cave explained why she had to join the platform, giving her rising debts as a reason. She wrote, "I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself. To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet. To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love."

She even mentions her Harry Potter stint in her explanation, adding, "Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f**ked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book." Interestingly, her Insta handle has several 'hair' videos. Can You Watch OnlyFans Videos Without a Subscription or an Account? Here Are Some of the Best Ways To Use the 18+ Platform for Free.

Jessie Cave Announcing Her OnlyFans Debut on Insta

In a podcast hoster by EW, Jessie Cave further defended her decision to join OnlyFans, saying the platform isn't always about porn. She said, "I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual."

While she is mostly popular for her Harry Potter appearances, Jessie Cave has also performed in theatre and authored a novel. She has appeared in shows like Call the Midwife, Black Mirror, Industry, and Buffering. She is in a relationship with comedian Alfie Brown, and they have four children together.

